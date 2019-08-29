Pence reportedly cancelling Labor Day weekend visit

Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly canceling his trip to Vermont for the holiday weekend after President Trump announced he's sending him to Poland in his place.

Thursday afternoon airport officials confirmed that Pence would be flying into Burlington Friday afternoon to spend the Labor Day Weekend in Vermont.

The airport says they have not gotten an official cancellation notice but have seen the media reports.

Last year Pence also spent the Labor Day weekend at a fishing lodge on Lake Hortonia.