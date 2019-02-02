Penguin Plunge is underway!

It's the 24th year of the Penguin Plunge down by the Burlington waterfront. The event benefits Special Olympics Vermont.

The organization supports sports training and competitions for more than 1,300 athletes with intellectual disabilities in Vermont.

Organizers said it's a way members of the community can give back while doing a daring dive.

"It's our biggest event of the year. We've got over 1,200 people signed up already. We've got a goal of just over $500,000 this year. We've already raised $400,000," Organizer Bobby Torney said.

Last year, they raised more than $540,000, about 40 percent of their operating budget.

The plunge starts at noon on Saturday.