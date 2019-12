A Pennsylvania man has died from his injuries following a skiing accident at Whiteface Mountain in New York last week.

Police say Nicholas Koch, 21, was visiting the mountain with family over the holidays. During a run down the Lower Northway Trail he lost control and struck several trees. Rescuers evacuated him to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, where he later died.

A Vermont skier, Lukas Harvey, 22, of Castleton, died on the same trail last April.