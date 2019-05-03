Victims in Pennsylvania plane crash identified

Authorities have identified the two people killed in a Pennsylvania plane crash Wednesday, although it's unclear if the plane was bound for Vermont.

The Pennsylvania coroner says the pilot was 55-year-old Joseph Bernardo and his passenger was his wife, Valerie. They both lived in Pennsylvania.

The small plane came down in the woods after taking off from University Park Airport.

The FAA is still working to figure out why it crashed.

Some sources say the plane was headed for Vermont. But another source suggests it was headed to another airport in Pennsylvania.