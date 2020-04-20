People protest potential closure of Vt. state colleges

Students and community members are protesting the potential closure of three Vermont state schools.

Trustees were set to vote Monday on the recommendation to close both Northern Vermont University Campuses and the Vermont Technical College campus in Randolph.

After much push-back, that vote is on hold.

On Sunday, dozens of people rallied in Johnson to share their frustrations. They shouted "Johnson strong!"

Happening on Monday, a car-parade protest is planned in Montpelier. Organizers say from 10-11 a.m., cars will drive through the capital city and past the state college offices while blaring their horns.