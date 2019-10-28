Permanent display shows historic flood levels in Montpelier

A new permanent display in Montpelier shows the historic flood levels in the capital city.

The Times Argus reports that the display on the Langdon Street bridge by the U.S. Geological Survey is also a tribute to a longtime employee Greg Hilgendorf, who died in January 2016 after 22 years of service with the USGS in Vermont.

A measurement pole is attached to the bridge abutment and a display panel has text on some history of flooding in Montpelier.

James Shanley, a research hydrologist with the USGS, says the pole is going to be pretty tall to accommodate the 1927 marker which was more than 10 feet above sea level.

