Perron, MacKenzie win National Murrow Award for burn pit series

Channel 3's Darren Perron and photographer Lance MacKenzie have won top national honors for their a series spotlighting overseas military burn pits and their potential health impacts on soldiers.

The investigative series earned them a RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Award for "Best News Series."

Perron talked with Vermont National Guard members and their families about the effects of burn pits after their return from the war zone. Retired Brigadier General Michael Heston died of pancreatic cancer last fall. Cancer, that he told Channel 3 News, he got from toxic chemicals in military burn pits.

The series already earned a regional Murrow award.