Perron named Vermont Broadcaster of the Year

Some exciting news for our WCAX colleague Darren Perron.

Darren has been named Broadcaster of the Year by the Vermont Association of Broadcasters. The Association specifically pointed out his investigation into burn pits in war zones -- which also earned an Emmy nomination and a national Edward R. Murrow Award.

"Battle Over Burn Pits" shined a light on the lasting health impacts to Vermont Guard soldiers who breathed in smoke from those fires and led to new legislation to help returning vets.

Darren will receive the award on December 7th.

