New Hampshire fire investigators say a person has been found dead inside a small cabin that had caught fire.

A 911 call came in shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday about the fire in Claremont.

Police and firefighters saw fire coming out of the windows.

An autopsy was scheduled on Wednesday.

The person has not been identified.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)