Person injured after Williamstown disturbance

Vermont State Police are investigating an assault that left one person with non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown, after receiving a report of a disturbance. By the time they arrived, everyone involved in the incident had left.

Police tracked them down later and found one person hurt. Police are still investigating the cause of the injury.

Police ask you call the Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 with any information about this incident.

