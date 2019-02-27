Pesky potholes causing Plattsburgh drivers pain

Pesky potholes are popping up around the region. Despite the bitterly cold temperatures, crews in Plattsburgh were out Wednesday filling them up, but many locals say more needs to be done.

It's no secret -- there's a pothole problem in Plattsburgh.

"They are brutal," said local resident John Conger.

"I can't believe it, there are way too many," said Jaden Gosselin of Plattsburgh.

Locals have been seeing small or deep holes pop up in the pavement, even more so with the latest winter weather.

"It's been really bad, and I know it's hard with the ice and everything that we've had this year, but it's rough going up this road," said William Wyant, who works in Plattsburgh.

It's a feeling many drivers know all too well. "It's like a big jerk and you just hear the car. You can hear the damage that it causes, it's awful," Gosselin said.

"You can feel it in your soul," Conger said.

Potholes are formed from asphalt breakdown from cars traveling over it. The pavement expands and cracks from the water freezing underneath it. It's common every spring when temperatures fluctuate, but the freeze-thaw cycle started earlier this year, leaving drivers yearning for summer paving season.

"I feel the struggle. I certainly know how hard it must be to work on this, especially with them temperatures and everything the way it has been, but we have to do something because people aren't going to put up with it for too long," Wyant said.

Some have already put up with damage to their cars. "One of my rims on the front side of my car is cracked because of them," Gosselin said.

That wear and tear has left drivers being cautious on the bumpy roads. "Jarring -- you find a lot of times going up the road you are kind of picking and choosing where you are in the lane, and if the traffic is tight, it's hard, you just have to deal with it," Wyant said.

City officials say they are aware of the problem and working to get rid of the problem areas. They say it's a real challenge for road crews to patch potholes in the winter because they can only use cold asphalt, which does not hold up for long. They really can't do more permanent repairs until the weather warms up.

Residents say there has to be another way. "They try to fill them in down there and they're just not working -- they come back in three days," Gosselin said.

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read has said he plans to repave three miles of roadways a year under his reconstruction program, which could help reduce Plattsburgh's pothole problem.