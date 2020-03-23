Pet adoptions soar during age of social distancing

As we all practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many are looking for someone, or something, to help them pass the time.

Pet adoptions are up in the state's most populous county.

The kennels at the humane society of Chittenden County are mostly empty after more than 45 pets found new homes this past week. That's about 35 more than the weekly average.

We're told more people are choosing to bring a new companion into their lives now that they're home for most of the day.

"They love the companionship of animals and I think that can often really mitigate the stress that everyone's feeling. So we want to accommodate that the best we can. It's good for the animals of course and it's good for their adopters," said Joyce Cameron with the Humane Society.

Cameron says there are currently 39 animals being fostered or up for adoption.

The CDC says it has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19.