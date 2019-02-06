Town clerks get creative to encourage pet license fees

Attention all Vermont dog and cat owners -- It's time to register your pet.

Although April 1 is the deadline across much of the state, folks in many areas often skirt this rule. South Burlington's city clerk says only 30 percent of dogs were registered last year and less than 10 percent of cats.

Now, South Burlington is piling up the incentives to entice people to pay for the license. It's naming a new Top Dog and First Feline picked from among the licensed pets after the deadline. The winning pets will get a host of donated goodies.

City Clerk Donna Kinville says pets need to be registered in case there's a bite investigation and to protect people against rabies. It's important cat owners too.

"Back in the late 1980s, early '90s where there was rabid raccoons down by the waterfront, and residents came to the citizens and said, 'Why are cats not treated the same way as dogs?' So, we started registering cats," she said.

She says the registration money is used to help vaccinate as well as spay and neuter pets if owners can't afford to. It also pays for pet-related city needs like animal control.

Licenses are the law across the state, although there are no official numbers on how many people comply. Out of the total license fee, towns get $4 for every fixed animal. The state gets $1 for rabies control and $3 goes toward state subsidies to spay or neuter animals.