Pets with Potential: Lennon

This week's Pet with Potential is Lennon.

He's a neutered male cat, about 2 years old, and he was originally found as a stray. He loves attention and just wants to cuddle and rub on people.

Lennon does have a tail injury. It's called a degloved tail, which means the skin has kind of been taken off the rest of the tissue of his tail. The Humane Society of Chittenden County says it does not seem to bother him and when he came in, he was already well on his way to being healed.

Since they don't know his history, they're not sure how Lennon will do with other pets.

If you are looking for a lovey, cuddly kitty in your life, Lennon could be the perfect cat for you! He would make a fantastic addition to any family household that is looking for a real lovebug.

If you're interested in meeting Lennon or any of the other pets looking for their forever homes, check out the Humane Society of Chittenden County's website.