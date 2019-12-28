Pet with Potential: Meet Angel

Angel is a two-year-old, spayed female. She came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County originally as a stray.

She did come in with a couple of medical concerns that have been monitored. When she came in she was very, very itchy. She had a lot of hair loss throughout her coat. She began a medication that she is taking very well. This is something she takes daily. As you can see her skin looks amazing now and she's a lot more comfortable, a lot less itchy.

She also has a congenital neurological issue. She is ataxic, which means she is wobbly on all four of her legs. It doesn't seem to be progressing in any form and she is completely happy, go-lucky.

Angel loves to play, run around, give lots of kisses and take lots of treats. She is an absolutely, very, very fun girl. She does not seem to mind that she is ataxic in any way.

The Humane Society is looking for a very special home that is willing to take some time with her, give her whatever she needs so that she can thrive and of course talking to your vet if you do notice any signs of her neurological symptoms progressing in any way. So far, she has been really amazing with us here, so we are hoping for that special home.

She's never lived with dogs or cats that we know of, so she may do well with some new friends in her home.

If you have any questions about her, you can meet with her today between 10 and 4 PM.

