Pet with Potential: Meet Lola

Lola is about eleven-years-old. She's a spayed female and she came to us because her owner was no longer able to care for her medical needs. She did come in with a pretty severe skin infection and she's been healing very well with us. The Humane Society of Chittenden County started her on some antibiotics, some itching medicine and she is on a very very particular prescription diet that she does need to stay on the rest of her life. It is a little bit pricier than your average pet food, but she eats it really really well and she does take a medication that she may need for the rest of her life. Because she is a senior dog, she does have a little bit of arthritis and a little bit of stiffness. So, a couple of things to look out for for her. But she more than makes up for it with her spirit, she has a lot of energy still, although the video shows her mellow side. She love to play and run around and romp around.

Lola has no experience with other animals or children in her home, but she may do well with a slow introduction. She has met dogs at the Humane Society of Chittenden County and has done well.

Lola's adoption fee is $150 because she is a special needs dog with all of her medical needs in the future.

This is a great opportunity to come in and meet a really really special lady. You can come meet Lola today, from 10 to 4 PM.