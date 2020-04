Adoptions at the Humane Society of Chittenden County have been put on hold for the time being, but what about the pets who already found their forever homes? For the next few weeks, we are checking in with Pets with Potential alumni.

This week's pet is KitKat, a.k.a. Kitty Gurl. She found her forever home a few months ago.

Watch the video to see why she stood out so much to her new family when they spotted her on Pets with Potential.