Pets with Potential: Geralt and Dandelion

This week's Pets with Potential are a pair of male rats, Geralt and Dandelion.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County says rats are incredibly intelligent and you can even train them to do some tricks.

They're also very active so you want to make sure that they have a big enough enclosure so they can move around, exercise, climb up and down as they please. And they're nocturnal, so you want to make sure that they're in a spot that is around your family so that they can continue to be socialized, but they have plenty of spots that they can go and hide if they need to.

Because rats are small animals, they are a species of prey. So they don't love to be picked up all the time, but the more that you interact with them and the more you pick them up and hang out with them, the more comfortable they're going to feel.

If you are interested in meeting with Geralt or Dandelion or any of the other animals waiting for their forever homes, visit the Humane Society's website.