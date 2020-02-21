Pets with Potential: Giovanni Cheeks McGee

This week's Pet with Potential is Giovanni Cheeks McGee-- the best name ever for a cat!

The Humane Society of Chittenden County says he was found as a stray, so they don't have a lot of history on him. But he is clearly a very handsome boy. They say he is about 4 years old and has no health concerns they know about.

Giovanni is really chattery in the morning for his food. He is very active, but they can also see him being a great lap cat for someone.

They don't know how he does with other cats or dogs, but they say that's a discussion they can have with people who come to see him to set everybody up for success.

If you want to visit Giovanni Cheeks McGee, you can meet him at the Humane Society of Chittenden County on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

