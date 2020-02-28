Pets with Potential: Layla

This week's Pet with Potential is Layla!

She is a beautiful, 5-year-old, spayed female. Layla is deaf, but she would make an absolutely lovely companion for any family.

She's at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because she got into an altercation with another dog in her home. She has a few scrapes but she is healing very nicely.

Layla is looking for a home where she can relax. She is a pretty lazy dog at times, so somebody who would like to lounge on the couch with her and feed her lots of her favorite treats would be a perfect fit. She does have spurts of energy sometimes and she loves to go on walks. So she still has a lot of pep in her step to do all of those fun, family activities.

Layla has lived with children before, so she might do well with others, just keeping in mind that since she is deaf, so you want to be very mindful of not startling her.

She does well with some dogs. She has lived with cats, although she does like to chase them. She thinks that they are a lot of fun. She might also prefer to be the only animal in her next home. She is a very versatile dog.

If you want to meet Layla, you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more on Layla and other dogs at the Humane Society waiting for their forever homes.