Pets with Potential: Meet Alice and Cooper

Alice and Cooper are a bonded pair of senior, female rabbits.

They are not spayed, we actually elected to not spay them because they are eight years old, and a spay for rabbits is a pretty invasive surgery. And the older they get, the trickier it can be to do. So for these two ladies we are obviously looking for a home that has no male rabbits.

They do really really well together. They're very playful, they love to lounge, but they also like to run around and enjoy some hay. So they would make some really great companions for any household. They may even do really well as house rabbits, they might not even need a pen in their home and they can use litter boxes.

If you'd like to meet with these two ladies, you can meet with them today from 10 to 4 PM.