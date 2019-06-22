Pets with Potential: Meet Aspen

Last week's pets with potential, Marcus, was adopted and is now at his home. You may remember Sweetie, a cat we featured twice on pets with potential. After seven months at the Humane Society, Sweetie has been adopted into a great home, proving, even if they have to wait a while, there is always a perfect family.

This week, Channel 3's Olivia Lyons learns more about a bunny named Aspen, who is looking for a loving family.

Aspen has actually made her rounds at the Humane Society of Chittenden County (HSCC) several times. She originally arrived here when she was about five months old with a buddy, Juniper. They were found on somebody's porch as strays, so they were brought to HSCC to find their new home. They had been adopted out and returned a few times, but just a few days ago, Juniper passed away unexpectedly. Now, it's really important that Aspen finds her newest home to give her love and all the attention she deserves.

Aspen could be a really great house rabbit. Just like a cat, she could have free roam of the home and hangout with you. She uses her litter box and is really clean. As long as you have a household that is equipped to house a cat, she would fit in almost anywhere.

She is very playful. A lot of people don't realize how smart rabbits are and how similar they are to cats. They like to run around and when they get comfortable they start binking, which means they kick their little feet out behind them. They even play with toys and are very interactive.