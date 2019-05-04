Pets with Potential: Meet Bass

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd went to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet a playful pup with a contagious smile named Bass.

"He's a four-year-old beefcake, meatball, I mean your variation of all those," Erin Alamed laughed.

The beefy boy came to the shelter from South Carolina. Alamed says he's been there for more than a month.

"Which we're kind of shocked about because he's such a good dog," Alamed said. "He loves treats, he knows how to sit, he's very playful. He does really well with other dogs."

His history with cats and kids is unknown.

Spend some time with Bass at the Humane Society Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. He's sure to sweep you off your feet!