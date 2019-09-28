Pets with Potential: Meet Bernie and Sanders

Bernie and Sanders are this week's pets with potential. They are a duo pair of baby rabbits. They're only about two months old and they came in as an unexpected litter, which happens frequently with rabbits.

They arrived about a month ago and were just made available. They are still really young, but are super social. They like to be picked up, played with and definitely enjoy each other. They groom each other and play together. They hang out all the time, so they make really great companions.

With a proper home and really great socialization, they'll be really great house pets.

These guys are still too young for a neuter appointment. They're both scheduled for their neuters in the the next couple of months once they are old enough. This means they are available for adoption to Vermont residents and after their surgeries they will be able to be adopted by anybody in the community who would like to take them home.

They really are fantastic pets. You can meet them today. The Humane Society of Chittenden County is open from 10 to 4 PM.