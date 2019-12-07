Pets with Potential: Meet Bert and Momo

We've got two Pets with Potential this week. We have Bert and we have Momo. They are a bonded pair of brothers. They came into The Humane Society of Chittenden County when their owner could no longer care for them. They're really really cute, special guys.

If you haven't experienced ferrets before, they are incredibly playful, we kind of call them forever kittens because they 're always super playful and really fun.

We have five years old for Bert and Momo is eight, so they do have slightly different ages. But, they love cuddling with each other, they love to play, they love freedom and being able to run around the shelter with their toys and jumping around and playing with one another.

One special thing about Bert, is he is on daily medication that he will need for the rest of his life. It is very, very easy to give him. Bert has Insulinoma which means, he has an over-production of insulin and he has a hard time regulating that.

If you are interested in an amazing group of ferrets, swing on by, we are open from 10 to 4 PM.