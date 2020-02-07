Pets with Potential: Meet Bogota

This week's Pet with Potential is Bogota.

He's one of the lucky transport kitties at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

Bogota arrived just a few weeks ago on a transport from Florida and he is the last of the 44 transport kittens available. Humane Society staffers say they're not sure why he's still at the shelter because he is super-handsome.

Bogota is a little bit shy and he does do a little bit of hiding, but according to his foster in the south, he is a sweet kitty who just needs a little bit of time to warm up to his new family.

One of his ears has a little slice off of the top, which means when he was found in Florida, he was a little bit under socialized and they did give him an ear tip during his neuter, just in case they had to release him back out to the community to live outdoors. But luckily, he made a lot of progress in the shelter and in his foster home, so he is ready to be adopted and live the amazing indoor house cat life.

So if you're interested in a really great cat who has done really well with other cats and could potentially do well with dogs, head down to the Humane Society of Chittenden County on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Click here for more information on Bogota.