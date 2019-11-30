Pets with Potential: Meet Buddy

Buddy is a five year-old neutered male. He came to the shelter because he was not doing well the young child in his home. He was originally from Texas, he was Texas born and then transported to Vermont.

He is super, super friendly. He loves to be loved, loves to have attention from people. He's also pretty energetic, so he would benefit from an active home. Somebody who is willing to take him out for long hikes and also give him some mental stimulation when he's indoors as well.

Buddy did live with another dog in his previous home and they were apparently best friends. He may do well with another dog in his home. He has never lived with cats, but he might do well with a slow introduction. HSCC is looking for a home with older children preferably, or no children for his best success moving forward.

If you would like to meet with him we are open today from 10 to 4 PM.

