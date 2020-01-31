Pets with Potential: Meet Cheerio and Autumn

This week's Pets with Potential are Cheerio and Autumn.

They are a bonded pair of super-cute rabbits that have lived together for their whole lives. They're about 2 years old and they have the teeniest, tiny ears.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County wants to find them a home that is looking for a pair of fun rabbits that could potentially be house rabbits someday.

They say the rabbits are really social, love snuggling with each other, jumping around, munching on their hay and carrots, and they do really enjoy attention from people, as well. And the more you interact with them, the more comfortable they should feel in their new home with their family.

The Humane Society says the great thing about a house rabbit is it is very similar to having a cat. They can live free roam in your home. They do use litter boxes once they are trained to do so. Rabbits are actually a lot more work than many people realize, but they can be very rewarding.

If you want to meet Autumn and Cheerio, head down to the Humane Society of Chittenden County on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

