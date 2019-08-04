Pets with Potential: Meet Chloe and Radar

A happy update to a Pet with Potential! Last week, we introduced you to Cinnamon. We found out that she, and her stuffed animal, were adopted into a loving home.

This week, Olivia and Triana are introducing you to two puppy pals, Radar and Chloe.

Chloe is an eight year old, spayed, mix breed dog. She came in with Radar. Chloe has lived with Radar her whole life. She's kind of a loaf, she kind of does her own thing, she's kind of a potato. Chloe does have her spurts of energy, she enjoys running about. But, she definitely likes to hang out and cuddle and eat some snacks.

Radar is sixteen years old, so he's the senior of this pairing. He's a little more vocal. Radar definitely has a lot of pep to his step for being sixteen and he's done really well begin with his good buddy, Chloe.

The dogs don't have to go home together. The humane society does a trial separation period to see how they do and, these two do just fine separately, but we would absolutely not be opposed if somebody wanted to take the two together. The two do do very well together.

So despite being senior dogs, they do still have some energy needs, so they definitely need some exercise.

They've never lived with cats, so they might be curious about cats. They've been very curious with dogs here. They also experienced living with children and did well, although they can be nervous at first. So, I think they would fit in almost anywhere.