Pets with Potential: Meet Cinnamon

Last week's pet with potential was Garm, a large but lovable dog. We are happy to update he has been adopted.

This week, Olivia Lyons introduces you to Cinnamon, a one year old rabbit.

Cinnamon has a special friend, her bear, that must go home with her. She enjoys human attention, she is very social and interactive.

Cinnamon is at the Chittenden Human Society because her owner was moving around a lot and was no longer able to care for her. Because she likes a lot of attention, she needs a home that is willing to put their bunny in the middle of a living or family room area. She has also done very well with children.

One of her favorite things is getting a massage. She'll come right up to you and put her head in your hand.

Cinnamon keeps a clean area, so she might do very well as a house rabbit, which means free roam in the home.

You can meet Cinnamon at the Chittenden County Humane Society.