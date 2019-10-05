Pets with Potential: Meet Dinah

This is Dinah, who is a spayed female and she's been with us since July.

She is 12 years old, so she is a bit old for a cat in a shelter. Older cats in a shelter can get sick very easily, so we would love to see her go home.

She does have hyper thyroidism, so she is on medication and will be for the rest of her life, unfortunately, but it's obviously keeping her healthy here. So she's doing well.

We've found right now and through her stay here, that she is a bit of a slow to warm up kind of cat, but once she does she will just love you.

She would be great in a quieter home. Children, but maybe older children, she has no experience with other cats or dogs.

Dinah is a love bug. She loves body rubs, full body pets, as we can see, so she is just a big love bug. We've loved having her here at the humane society, but we're hoping this weekend is her weekend to be adopted.

You can come down to the Humane Society of Chittenden County and visit Dinah today, Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM.