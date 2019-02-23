Pets with Potential: Meet Dixie and Moe

The Humane Society of Chittenden County said they've had a big demand for cats recently -- so much of a demand that they don't have any cats left right now. But, they do have plenty of pups. Our Scott Fleishman met two who'd love new homes.

Community Outreach Coordinator Erin Alamed said 1-year-old Dixie and Moe came from North Carolina. They've been at the shelter for about a week.

"Longer than we expected, actually," Alamed said. And it's easy to see why. She said they're great with kids and other animals.

"They love to play, and they have a lot of personality," Alamed said.

Because the Dixie and Moe are so young, Alamed said they're easily trainable.

If you'd like to meet Dixie or More (or both!), they will be at the Humane Society Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They do not have to go home together.