Pets with Potential: Meet Dyno

Last week's pets with potential, Chloe and Radar, were both adopted into separate homes, but are happy with their new families.

This week, we meet a cute thirteen-year-old cat who just wants to curl up on your lap.

Dyno came to the humane society because he wasn't a good fit for his previous home. It was a pretty busy household with other animals. He would definitely benefit from a much quieter spot. When Dyno came in he was completely shut down. He was kind of pressed up against the back of his kennel space, barely eating, and not using his litter box. After putting him in an office space, he totally blossomed, he's a different cat now.

All he wants to do is be on your lap, to be touched by you, he wants to rub on you and get pets from you. One of his major requirements and definitely a deal breaker is, if you're not looking for a lap cat, don't adopt him. That's all he wants, he wants a ton of love.

Dyno would probably do best being the only cat in the home. He did live with a dog in his past home, but he was pretty scared. We are also looking for a home with older children who would respect his space if he needs it.

You can visit Dyno at the Chittenden County Humane Society from 10 AM t 4 PM.