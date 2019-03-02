Pets with Potential: Meet Finian

This couch potato will make the perfect cuddling companion!

Ten-year-old Finian was brought to the shelter in December because his previous owners couldn't provide him with the proper medical attention.

Finian has a heart disease called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), one of the most common forms in cats, which causes excessive thickening of the heart muscles and limits blood flow in the heart. So, Finian must take daily medication.

"It's pretty easy to administer. He's actually pretty good about it," Customer Care Manager Triana Kozak said.

Kozak said Finian needs to be the one and only animal in a home with no small children.

"He's looking for a nice stress-free home for his golden years," Kozak said. "I think he would do really well with someone who just enjoys hanging out on the couch. He can watch the game with you. He can watch your soaps with you, if you'd like."

If you'd like to meet Finian, he'll be hanging out at the Humane Society between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.