Pets with Potential: Meet Fysher

If you're looking for a new best friend, there's plenty of fish in the sea. But you won't need your bait and pole to win Fysher's heart!

Our Christina Guessferd went to the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet the energetic 9-year-old pup.

"She was brought in just a couple of weeks ago. She has quite the story. Her owners had her her whole life, and they unfortunately had to move into assisted living, and they weren't able to take her with them," Customer Care Manager Triana Kozak said.

Fysher came into the shelter with a buddy, a cat, so Kozak said she might do well with another cat in her next home. She's also lived with a dog before. Kozak said she's the perfect family pet.

"She definitely enjoys just being around you. She's pretty connected. She loves to snuggle, she loves to be pet," Kozak said.

If you think you might want to reel Fysher in, you can meet her at the Humane Society between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.