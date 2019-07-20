Pets with Potential: Meet Garm

Last week we introduced you to Mila and Ishmael, two floofy bunnies. We are happy to tell you they have been adopted and are HOPPY with their new family.

Now, we introduce you to Garm. He is a giant dog, definitely well over one hundred pounds, but he is nothing but the sweetest dog ever. He is a neutered male, about two and a half years old. He was surrendered because his owner was moving and couldn't take him with him.

Garm gets along with other dogs with a slow introduction and he has done well in a doggy daycare setting. He's also interested in cats, so a slow introduction with cats at home might be well for him. Garm has also been around children and he's definitely a people kind of dog. He just loves to be around you and get all the loving he can get.

He will probably find a corner of your yard to make himself a nice, cool hole to hangout in. That's something he really really enjoys, so it might be something to look out for and consider if you have a really nice yard, but other than that he's kind of a loaf. He likes to hang out and take a couple of runs from time to time.