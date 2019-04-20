Pets with Potential: Meet Ginger and Oscar

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd visited the Humane Society of Chittenden County to meet two fluffy cats benefiting from a fantastic foundation.

Best friends Ginger and Oscar came to the shelter together, but they aren't not bonded, which means they can be adopted separately

Later this month, the 5-year-olds are getting dental work done sponsored by the Humane Society's Scooter Fund. The fund is used to cover the cost of special procedures for animals up for adoption.

"They're ready for adoption now, so you can come adopt them and you'll bring them to that appointment that's already scheduled," Director of Development Diana Hill said.

HSCC is also organizing it's first ever "Fabulous Feline Photo Contest." Now through May 6, submit photos of your cats and contribute a $30 donation for a chance to win an exclusive feature in Seven Days.