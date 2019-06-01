Pets with Potential: Meet Gravy

Last week's Pets with Potential, Fiona and Ron, are still on the lookout for their forever home! One loves to cuddle, the other is pretty playful. Either way, they're inseparable. You can meet the cat companions at the Humane Society of Chittenden County between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

This week, Channel 3's Christina Guessferd learned about a puppy pal who'll stick to you like gravy on turkey.

Gravy makes the perfect cuddling companion.The 6-year-old spayed female is staying in a foster home until she's adopted. She can live with other dogs and cats but would need a slow introduction.

If you're craving a new puppy pal, head to the Humane Society during its normal business hours, and ask to set up an appointment with the foster family.