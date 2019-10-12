Pets with Potential: Meet Honey

Honey is an eight-year-old spayed female who came to the Humane Society when her owner was moving and they were not able to take her with them. She is a senior dog, but she definitely does not act like one. She is very active, very energetic and loves to play. She also loves her squeaker toys.

She would really enjoy a household that would definitely love going outside with her and playing with her. Honey has lived with a dog in the past, although we don't have a lot of information on what that looked like, she may do well with a dog that respects her space in her new home. She's never lived with cats or kids, but with a slow introduction she might do okay.

She's been a really awesome dog at the Humane Society of Chittenden County and now she's just waiting for that special match. Honey is currently on promotion. We have our Fantasy Fur Ball 2019, so we have our senior pets on promotion. Honey's adoption fee is only $50. You can come by today and meet her. We are open today from 10 AM to 4 PM.