Pets with Potential: Meet Igor

This week's pet with potential is Igor.

He's about 10 years old. Igor was brought to the humane society as a stray. When he came in, he was in kind of rough shape. In a test, he came up positive for FIV, which is an abbreviation for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. Essentially, that means his immune system is not as strong as your typical cat's might be.

Igor could definitely live a long and healthy life as long as he finds a home with someone that is willing to keep him nice and healthy, with an indoor lifestyle and high quality foods.

The only way FIV is actually spread to other cats is through a very deep bite wound, so they can live very comfortable lives with other cats without infecting them, as long as they aren't fighting.

Igor may do well with other cats, but it is unknown since he was brought in as a stray. He's really enjoyed attention from all the people he has met. Igor doesn't seem to have any handling sensitivities. He loves to be pet and picked up and touched all the time.

It's important for him to be adopted because life in the shelter, as nice as it is, is still really stressful for all the animals and for a cat who has a weakened immune system, they can get sick a lot easier. Just like us as humans, when we are stressed we can get colds easier, or a stomach ache, and the same goes for cats. So, it's important to find him a home quickly.