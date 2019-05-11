Pets with Potential: Meet Jake

Last week's Pet with Potential has been adopted. Bass has found his best buddy for life! But, he's not the only playful pup at the shelter looking for his forever home.

Right now, the Humane Society of Chittenden County has six dogs up for adoption. And there's definitely no shortage of cats!

Channel 3's Christina Guessferd visited one of those furry felines at the shelter who's ready to jump into a new home!

Jake is a 15-year-old super senior with a ton of spunk. He had a bit of an upset stomach when he first arrived at the Humane Society about a month ago.

"What we're looking at for him is potentially irritable bowl disease, which is a common thing that we see in older animals. It could also be Lymphoma," said Animal Care Manager Triana Kozak. "For Jake's new home, we're looking for a family that's going to be willing to either give him a home a few years, maybe two, three years, maybe more, or we could be looking at a few months."

Kozak says Jake is a curious, happy-go-lucky guy who's still got a lot of love to give. He's done well living with both dogs and cats.

"He just loves to be loved. He's a really awesome cat," Kozak said.

Meet Jake at the Humane Society between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.