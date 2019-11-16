Pets with Potential: Meet Kitty

Kitty is a two-year-old spayed female. She is a beautiful cat with an absolutely gorgeous coat.

The reason why she came to us was, she wasn't doing well with the dog in her home, but she has been a lovely office companion with me.

Kitty really enjoys rubbing up on your legs. She is definitely more of an independent lady. She kind of takes things on her own terms, but still incredibly loving. Kitty also really loves her treats, her dinner, her breakfast, and her cuddles.

Kitty may do best in a home with people who can respect her space and that can allow her to do what she loves to do. She might do best without dogs, although maybe with a slow introduction she might be okay. She has never lived with cats, so we don't know how she would do, but she might also do fine with a feline friend.

If you are interested in meeting with Kitty you can meet with her today between 10 and 4 PM.