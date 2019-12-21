Pets with Potential: Meet Kitty Gurl

We have a very special kitty that we are going to be introducing today and her name is Kitty Gurl.

She is a very sweet, senior gal. She has been at the Chittenden County Humane Society for quite a few months. She does have kind of a sad background story. Her owner did pass away unexpectedly and she was left alone which is why she came to us.

So Kitty Gurl's history was very unknown before she got here. Because of that, we sent her into a foster home, where she was thriving. She was really in love with her foster parents. She would sleep with her in bed, sit with her on the couch, loved cuddles and pets and being picked up.

But, the shelter setting for her is absolutely, very, very stressful. Especially for a ten-year-old cat.

We are looking for a family that is willing to give her some time to settle at home because we really think that she has a lot of potential and there's a lot of love to give in this little teeny cat.

So, if you're interested in meeting with Kitty Gurl, you can meet with her between 10 AM and 4 PM.