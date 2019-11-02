Pets with Potential: Meet Louie

This is Louie, he is a five year old, neutered male and he originally came up from Louisiana. He has a pretty interesting back story. He was originally a blood donor dog for the Veterinary Clinic that was housing him down South. He was transported up to the Human Society of Chittenden County to find his new home here in Vermont.

He was adopted briefly and brought back because his new owners were not able to meet his medical needs, but he is a fantastic dog. He has a lot of energy. He has done really well in playgroups here with our dogs, so he may do really well with a dog friend in the future, or living with a dog. He hasn't had experience living with cats, but he may do well.

He is just an overall, great, great dog. He enjoys people attention. He likes to run around and play, so I think an active, but cuddly household would be really fantastic for him.

If you are interested in meeting with Louie, the Humane Society of Chittenden County is open today from 10 to 4 PM.