Pets with Potential: Meet Mable

This week's pet with potential is Mable and she is the cutest, little hamster you might have ever seen.

She is about five months old, so she is still very young. She is incredibly social. You can pick her right up, she likes to be held, she loves to receive treats from her friends.

Mable is looking for a home that would really enjoy having a small animal to hang out with. With smallies, the really fun part of owning them is getting to play around with their enclosures. You get to add all sorts of hide-y holes and different enrichment for them, so they can keep themselves active. But, she would also really like a snuggle buddy.

She is not spayed, but she is absolutely lovely and she is awaiting her new home.

If you are interested in meeting with Mable you meet with her today between 10 AM and 4 PM.