Pets with Potential: Meet Marcus

Last week's Pets with Potential, Muppet, has been adopted, and she was taken home by our own Christina Guessferd!

This week, we meet a cat named Marcus. Channel 3's Olivia Lyons learns more about this feisty feline.

Marcus is a five-year-old, neutered male cat who not only loves to spend time with his friends, but also values his alone time. He arrived at the shelter a few months ago off of a transport from Florida.

Marcus is an independent cat, but he also enjoys being around people and receiving attention. Plus, he is incredibly playful. He loves to run and zip around as a kitten would.

He would fit into almost any home. Marcus previously lived with a small dog and does well with cats, as long as they respect his space and let him do what he wants. He would do well in a home where he can run and play or relax by a window.