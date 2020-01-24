Pets with Potential: Meet Maude

The Humane Society of Chittenden County's Triana Kozak wants you to meet this week's Pet with Potential. Her name is Maude and she is a beautiful eight-year old spayed female.

She was originally brought to us from one of our local vet partners when her owner could no longer care for her medical needs and she was relinquished to them and brought into our care.

Maude was brought to her veterinary center because she was experiencing some gastrointestinal issues, so she did have some loose stool and some general stomach upset. So, when she arrived here, we did start her on a prescription diet which has definitely helped her quite a bit and she is on a low dose of a steroid treatment.

We believe that she may be experiencing some inflammatory bowel disease, but we're not entirely sure, so the steroid treatment has been doing wonders for her and we're hoping that with a nice steady home and a lot of love and attention that she will eventually be able to come off of it entirely, but that is something you can talk to your vet about.

If you are interested in meeting with this precious lady, she is available for adoption. We are open on Saturday from 10 to 4 PM.

