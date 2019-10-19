Pets with Potential: Meet Megan Rapinoe

This is Megan Rapinoe. She's a four-year old spayed female.

When she arrived she had a really large mass on the side of her body. Because of that, her owners were not able to provide her the medical care that she needed, so she ended up at the Human Society of Chittenden County. We had it removed entirely and she has a very large scar but, she is healing really nicely.

She's been the sweetest ferret. She loves to cuddle, she's very mellow, she likes to play and she's very much like your typical ferret, very, very sweet, very loving. She loves to give kisses.

She would do well in any family. Any that really enjoys small animals. She'll enjoy some activity in her new home.

If you'd like to meet with Megan, the Humane Society is open today from 10 to 4 PM.