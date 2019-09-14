Pets with Potential: Meet Mickey and Moe

Moe and Mickey are two rats who came in together because their owner could no longer care for them.

They are very social and need to go to their next home together. It is very important for rats to have a fellow rat friend. Together, they are a really great pair.

These guys love to be handled and they really love their treats.

Despite what many people think, they are very clean animals. They spend more time during the day cleaning, than a cat does.

They are a good pet for people with families. Especially, any with kids who are low key enough to have patience for the rats to build trust. As long as you monitor cats and dogs around the rats they would do well in a home with other pets. It is not abnormal for cats and rats to get along, it just depends on the cat.