Pets with Potential: Meet Millie

Last week we introduced you to a young dog named Missy. We are happy to update, she was adopted and is now living with her new family.

Today we introduce you to Millie, a spunky 14-year-old cat. She was actually adopted back as a little kitten 14-years-ago and was brought back because her family is moving to a place that doesn't allow cats. She's had a really great life with them and now, she's ready for her next adventure.

Millie is a social eater. Sometimes when cats get really stressed out they might not feel like eating anything, especially when they are alone, so we try to spend a little extra time with them during those feeding hours to see if a little extra attention helps. For Millie we noticed it really helped. As soon as they spent extra time with her, she would start eating all of her food and her treats. She loves her treats! Millie really enjoys attention and being around people.

Millie would work best with a family that wants to give a lot of love and attention. She could live with dogs, she's lived with a dog in the past, she hasn't lived with cats, so we don't know how she would do there, but she might be okay with a really slow introduction. She's a senior cat at 14-years-old, but she definitely has a lot of spunk to her.